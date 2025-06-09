PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Noah Kent betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Noah Kent of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Noah Kent will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Kent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kent at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Kent's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-72+7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-70+4--

    Kent's recent performances

    • Kent has missed the cut in all three of his recent tournament appearances.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kent has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1820.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.437-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.737-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.035-1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.026-2.684

    Kent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 319.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kent has sported a -1.437 mark. He has a 56.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kent has delivered a -2.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.17, and he is breaking par 12.96% of the time.
    • Kent's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kent as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

