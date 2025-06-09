Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.036 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.