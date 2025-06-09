PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 12th fairway prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Niklas Norgaard tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-70-69-67-1131.000

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6160.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0360.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.362-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0370.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3270.613

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.036 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

