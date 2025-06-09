Niklas Norgaard betting profile: U.S. Open
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the 12th fairway prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.036
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.362
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.037
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.327
|0.613
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.036 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
