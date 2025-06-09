Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 in the 2025 tournament. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.
Echavarria's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25.167
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.128
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.064
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.503
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.746
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.178
|0.463
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria is sporting a 0.064 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation Rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season Points so far this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.