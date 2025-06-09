PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 in the 2025 tournament. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the U.S. Open.

    Echavarria's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20245472-69-78-71+10
    2023MC72-71+3

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3471-74-68-75E25.167

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1280.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0640.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.503-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7460.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1780.463

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria is sporting a 0.064 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation Rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season Points so far this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

