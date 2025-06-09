PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Taylor has struggled in recent years at this major championship, missing the cut in his last three appearances.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the U.S. Open.

    Nick Taylor's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+8
    2023MC72-72+4
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Taylor has missed the cut in each of his last three U.S. Open appearances.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Nick Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500

    Nick Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.044-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6100.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0910.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1350.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7910.928

    Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
    • Taylor ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.27% and 68th in Par Breakers at 22.22%.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

