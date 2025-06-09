Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Taylor has struggled in recent years at this major championship, missing the cut in his last three appearances.
Nick Taylor's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Taylor has missed the cut in each of his last three U.S. Open appearances.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Nick Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
Nick Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.044
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.610
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.091
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.135
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.791
|0.928
Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- Taylor ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.27% and 68th in Par Breakers at 22.22%.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.