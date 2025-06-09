PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Lee will look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at the U.S. Open.

    Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2173-69-72-71+5
    2023T569-65-74-67-5
    2022T2773-70-69-73+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1410.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.289-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3810.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.257-0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.490-0.712

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 8th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

