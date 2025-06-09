Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open
Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Lee will look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.
Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|2023
|T5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|2022
|T27
|73-70-69-73
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.141
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.289
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.381
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.257
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.490
|-0.712
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 8th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
