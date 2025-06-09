Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 8th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.289 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.