Michael La Sasso betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Michael La Sasso of the University of Mississippi chips onto the 12th green during the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Michael La Sasso will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is La Sasso's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Michael La Sasso's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for La Sasso in his past five tournaments.
Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent statistical data is available for La Sasso in his past five performances or for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.