Michael Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.286 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.

Kim has accumulated 996 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.