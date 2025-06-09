Michael Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Kim will aim to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major championship.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.072
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.286
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.358
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.001
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.714
|0.055
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.286 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 996 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.70% ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
