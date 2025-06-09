Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: U.S. Open
Maxwell Moldovan of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Maxwell Moldovan will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his fourth appearance in the prestigious major championship.
Moldovan's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-74
|+14
|2023
|65
|71-71-76-79
|+17
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Moldovan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Moldovan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 65th at 17-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Moldovan's recent performances
- Moldovan has an average of -0.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moldovan has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moldovan has averaged -2.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moldovan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.114
Moldovan's advanced stats and rankings
- Moldovan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.837 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, Moldovan has averaged -0.561 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Moldovan has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Moldovan has delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Moldovan has averaged -2.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moldovan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
