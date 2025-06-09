Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: U.S. Open

Moldovan has an average of -0.837 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.561 Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Moldovan has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.