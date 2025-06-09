PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maxwell Moldovan of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Maxwell Moldovan will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his fourth appearance in the prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Moldovan at the U.S. Open.

    Moldovan's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-74+14
    20236571-71-76-79+17
    2022MC75-72+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Moldovan's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Moldovan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 65th at 17-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Moldovan's recent performances

    Moldovan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green---0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.114

    Moldovan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moldovan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.837 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, Moldovan has averaged -0.561 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Moldovan has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Moldovan has delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Moldovan has averaged -2.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moldovan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

