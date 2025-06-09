Brian Campbell betting profile: U.S. Open

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.959 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.346 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.