2H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 56th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the U.S. Open.

    Campbell's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5673-70-75-74+12

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -1.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.959-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3460.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3420.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1680.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.103-0.118

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.959 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.346 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the U.S. Open.

