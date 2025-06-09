Brian Campbell betting profile: U.S. Open
Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 56th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Campbell's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Campbell has an average of -1.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.959
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.346
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.342
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.168
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.103
|-0.118
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.959 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.346 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the U.S. Open.
