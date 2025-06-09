Matt Wallace betting profile: U.S. Open

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.226 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace is delivering a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.12% of the time.

Wallace has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th in that category.