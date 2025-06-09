Matt Wallace betting profile: U.S. Open
Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the U.S. Open, set to take place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. Wallace will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major championship.
Wallace's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T43
|70-75-73-77
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 15-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.004
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.226
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.771
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.355
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.186
|0.777
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.226 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace is delivering a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th in that category.
- Notably, Wallace ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.771 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the U.S. Open.
