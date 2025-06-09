PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the U.S. Open, set to take place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. Wallace will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the U.S. Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T4370-75-73-77+15

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0040.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.226-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7710.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.3550.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1860.777

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace is sporting a -0.226 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace is delivering a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 126th in that category.
    • Notably, Wallace ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an impressive 0.771 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW