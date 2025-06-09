PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the U.S. Open, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to recapture his past success.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6473-72-79-69+13
    2023T1771-70-68-70-1
    2022168-70-68-68-6
    2021MC74-73+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 6-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 8th with a score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.134-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0320.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0170.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.085-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0010.658

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW