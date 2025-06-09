Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the U.S. Open, where he claimed victory in 2022. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to recapture his past success.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|2023
|T17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|2022
|1
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 6-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 8th with a score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.134
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.032
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.017
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.085
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.001
|0.658
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.032 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.
