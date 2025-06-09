Mark Hubbard betting profile: U.S. Open
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. He'll aim to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.
Hubbard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|2021
|MC
|76-78
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.028
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.080
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.206
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.017
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.115
|1.301
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (one hundredth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks ninety-fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.080 mark that ranks eighty-first on TOUR. He ranks seventy-second with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him one hundred and second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks one hundred and twenty-seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks one hundred and second by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninety-second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
