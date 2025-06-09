PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. He'll aim to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the U.S. Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5074-69-70-76+9
    2021MC76-78+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0280.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0800.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.2060.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0170.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1151.301

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (one hundredth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks ninety-fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard is sporting a 0.080 mark that ranks eighty-first on TOUR. He ranks seventy-second with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him one hundred and second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks one hundred and twenty-seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks one hundred and second by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninety-second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW