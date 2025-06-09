Brady Calkins betting profile: U.S. Open

Calkins has an average of -1.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.759 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Calkins has an average of -1.993 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.