Brady Calkins betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Brady Calkins hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 30, 2023 in Springfield, Illinois. (Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
Brady Calkins will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks a significant opportunity for Calkins as he takes on one of golf's most prestigious major championships.
Calkins' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Calkins' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- This is Calkins' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Calkins' recent performances
Calkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.119
Calkins' advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Calkins as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.