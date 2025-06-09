PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hughes will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the U.S. Open.

    Hughes' recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-82+14
    2023T4967-73-75-71+6
    2022T2472-69-73-70+4
    2021MC72-76+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.142-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0570.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2800.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0280.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1080.488

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 677 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the U.S. Open.

