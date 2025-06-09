Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hughes will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major championship.
Hughes' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|2023
|T49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|2022
|T24
|72-69-73-70
|+4
|2021
|MC
|72-76
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.142
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.057
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.280
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.028
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.108
|0.488
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 677 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.