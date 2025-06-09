Laurie Canter betting profile: U.S. Open
Laurie Canter of England tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Laurie Canter will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Canter's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Canter's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances was 25th at The Open Championship, where he finished at 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.551
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.493
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.067
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.262
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.272
|-0.424
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is 0.551 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Canter has a -0.493 mark this season. His Greens in Regulation rate is 54.63%.
- On the greens, Canter has a -1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33 and breaks par 17.59 percent of the time.
- Canter's Bogey Avoidance rate is 30.56% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the U.S. Open.
