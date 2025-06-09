PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Laurie Canter betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Laurie Canter of England tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Laurie Canter will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Canter's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Canter at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Canter's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Canter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-77+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2571-74-70-74+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    Canter's recent performances

    • Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances was 25th at The Open Championship, where he finished at 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Canter has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Canter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5510.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.493-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.067-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.262-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.272-0.424

    Canter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Canter's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is 0.551 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Canter has a -0.493 mark this season. His Greens in Regulation rate is 54.63%.
    • On the greens, Canter has a -1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33 and breaks par 17.59 percent of the time.
    • Canter's Bogey Avoidance rate is 30.56% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

