Lanto Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open
Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Griffin looks to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.
Griffin's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2021
|T43
|71-74-71-79
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 43rd at 15-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.087
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.205
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.367
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.203
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.277
|-0.220
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.205 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.
