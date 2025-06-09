PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Griffin looks to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the U.S. Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-75+7
    2021T4371-74-71-79+15

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 43rd at 15-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.087-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2050.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.367-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.203-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.277-0.220

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.205 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

