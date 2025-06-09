Kevin Velo betting profile: U.S. Open
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Velo's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kevin Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.112
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.287
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.032
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.604
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.812
|-0.126
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.287 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.