Kevin Velo betting profile: U.S. Open

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kevin Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-66-71-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    Kevin Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1120.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.287-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0320.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.604-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.812-0.126

    Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.287 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

