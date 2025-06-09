PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Bradley will look to improve on his T32 finish from last year's tournament as he competes in the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the U.S. Open.

    Bradley's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3274-70-72-71+7
    2023MC72-74+6
    2022T770-69-69-71-1
    2021MC75-73+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-69-76-69-26.750

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3530.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5770.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2890.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.214-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0061.102

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.577 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 974 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

