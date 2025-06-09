Keegan Bradley betting profile: U.S. Open
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Bradley will look to improve on his T32 finish from last year's tournament as he competes in the 2025 U.S. Open.
Bradley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2022
|T7
|70-69-69-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.353
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.577
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.289
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.214
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.006
|1.102
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.577 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 974 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
