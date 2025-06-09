Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.664 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.00% of the time.