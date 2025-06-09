PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Justin Thomas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Thomas looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the U.S. Open.

    Thomas's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-74+11
    2023MC73-81+14
    2022T3769-72-72-74+7
    2021T865-73-76-72+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0620.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6640.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2570.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4650.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4481.177

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.664 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.00% of the time.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,071 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

