Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open
Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Thomas looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.
Thomas's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|2023
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|2022
|T37
|69-72-72-74
|+7
|2021
|T8
|65-73-76-72
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|91.667
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.062
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.664
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.257
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.465
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.448
|1.177
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.664 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks first by breaking par 27.00% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,071 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
