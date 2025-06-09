PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Justin Rose returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Rose will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Rose at the U.S. Open.

    Rose's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+6
    2023MC76-68+4
    2022T3768-73-74-72+7
    2021MC73-77+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Rose's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.314-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.099-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.121-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.176-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.359-0.662

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose has sported a -0.099 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

