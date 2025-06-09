Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open
Justin Rose returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Rose will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Rose's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|2022
|T37
|68-73-74-72
|+7
|2021
|MC
|73-77
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.314
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.099
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.121
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.176
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.359
|-0.662
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose has sported a -0.099 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the U.S. Open.
