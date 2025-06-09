Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open

Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Lower has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.