Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He's looking to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.
Lower's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.073
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.073
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.399
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.199
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.346
|-0.629
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a -0.073 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the U.S. Open.
