PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He's looking to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the U.S. Open.

    Lower's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-73-74-70+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0730.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.073-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.399-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.199-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.346-0.629

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a -0.073 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW