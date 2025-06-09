Justin Hicks betting profile: U.S. Open
Justin Hicks will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Hicks' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hicks' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-79
|+13
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Hicks' recent performances
- Hicks' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Hicks has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hicks has averaged -1.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.664
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.395
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.416
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.454
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.930
|-1.972
Hicks' advanced stats and rankings
- Hicks has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.664 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 277.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hicks has sported a -1.395 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hicks has delivered a -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he has broken par 12.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the U.S. Open.
