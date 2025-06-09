PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Hicks betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Hicks of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Hicks will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hicks at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Hicks' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hicks' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-79+13--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    Hicks' recent performances

    • Hicks' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Hicks has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hicks has averaged -1.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.664-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.395-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.416-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.454-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.930-1.972

    Hicks' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hicks has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.664 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 277.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hicks has sported a -1.395 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hicks has delivered a -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he has broken par 12.04% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the U.S. Open.

