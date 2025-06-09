Justin Hastings betting profile: U.S. Open
Amateur Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Hastings' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Hastings has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.085
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.876
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.197
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.610
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.768
|0.707
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.876 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hastings sports a 0.197 mark.
- On the greens, Hastings has delivered a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Hastings has a Driving Distance average of 303.3 yards this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 72.92% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the U.S. Open.
