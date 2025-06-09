PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Hastings betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Justin Hastings will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hastings at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Hastings' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hastings' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1369-67-65-70-13--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    Hastings' recent performances

    • Hastings has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Hastings has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hastings has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0850.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8760.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.197-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6100.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7680.707

    Hastings' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hastings has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.876 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hastings sports a 0.197 mark.
    • On the greens, Hastings has delivered a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Hastings has a Driving Distance average of 303.3 yards this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 72.92% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

