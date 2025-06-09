Justin Hastings betting profile: U.S. Open

Hastings has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.

Hastings has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.