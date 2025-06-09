George Duangmanee betting profile: U.S. Open
George Duangmanee of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
George Duangmanee will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Duangmanee's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
George Duangmanee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|68-71-75-75
|+5
|--
George Duangmanee's recent performances
- Duangmanee has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.
- Duangmanee has averaged -1.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
George Duangmanee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.086
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.146
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.344
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.713
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.997
|-1.997
George Duangmanee's advanced stats and rankings
- Duangmanee has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.146 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 305.5 yards in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Duangmanee has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.713 this season. Additionally, he averages 30.25 Putts Per Round and breaks par 18.06 percent of the time.
- Duangmanee's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 68.06 percent for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duangmanee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
