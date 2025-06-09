2H AGO

George Duangmanee betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read Betting Profile

George Duangmanee of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)