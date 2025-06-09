J.T. Poston betting profile: U.S. Open
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his 32nd-place finish from last year's tournament.
Poston's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|71-82
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.042
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.131
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.224
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.025
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.372
|0.561
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 744 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the U.S. Open.
