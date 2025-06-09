PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his 32nd-place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at the U.S. Open.

    Poston's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3273-71-71-72+7
    2023MC74-71+5
    2021MC71-82+13

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.042-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1310.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2240.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0250.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3720.561

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 744 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

