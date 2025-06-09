PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ballester Barrio at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Ballester Barrio's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-78+10--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1769-69-69-65-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent performances

    • Ballester Barrio has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
    • Ballester Barrio has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ballester Barrio has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2370.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.204-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0640.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.061-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0370.022

    Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ballester Barrio has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 330.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ballester Barrio sports a -0.204 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ballester Barrio has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he is breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Ballester Barrio's Bogey Avoidance rate is 22.22% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ballester Barrio as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

