Jose Luis Ballester Barrio betting profile: U.S. Open

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Ballester Barrio's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-69-69-65
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent performances
- Ballester Barrio has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Ballester Barrio has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ballester Barrio has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.237
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.204
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.064
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.061
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.037
|0.022
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's advanced stats and rankings
- Ballester Barrio has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 330.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ballester Barrio sports a -0.204 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ballester Barrio has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he is breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Ballester Barrio's Bogey Avoidance rate is 22.22% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ballester Barrio as of the start of the U.S. Open.
