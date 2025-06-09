PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to the U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Spieth will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the U.S. Open.

    Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4172-71-74-71+8
    2023MC72-71+3
    2022T3772-70-71-74+7
    2021MC73-81+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3550.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1560.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2460.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1380.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8951.229

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth ranks 26th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.355, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.156 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 70th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
    • Spieth ranks 75th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38% and 61st in Par Breakers at 22.44%.
    • He has accumulated 777 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

