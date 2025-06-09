Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to the U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Spieth will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2022
|T37
|72-70-71-74
|+7
|2021
|MC
|73-81
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.156
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.246
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.138
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.895
|1.229
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth ranks 26th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.355, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.156 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 70th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
- Spieth ranks 75th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38% and 61st in Par Breakers at 22.44%.
- He has accumulated 777 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.
