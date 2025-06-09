Johnny Keefer betting profile: U.S. Open
Johnny Keefer of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Keefer's first appearance at the U.S. Open in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-67-69-72
|-9
|--
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.287
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.539
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.572
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.013
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.385
|0.039
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer has sported a -0.539 mark this season. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he has been breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Keefer's average Driving Distance stands at 307.6 yards this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the U.S. Open.
