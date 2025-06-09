PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Keefer's first appearance at the U.S. Open in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Johnny Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1371-67-69-72-9--

    Johnny Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2870.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.5390.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.572-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0130.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.3850.039

    Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer has sported a -0.539 mark this season. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he has been breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Keefer's average Driving Distance stands at 307.6 yards this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.44% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

