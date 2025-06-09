PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joey Herrera betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joey Herrera of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on June 20, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Joey Herrera of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on June 20, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Joey Herrera is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Herrera's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Herrera at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Herrera's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Joey Herrera's recent performances

    • Herrera has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 performances.

    Joey Herrera's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Joey Herrera's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent performance data is available for Joey Herrera.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herrera as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW