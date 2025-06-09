Joey Herrera betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Joey Herrera of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on June 20, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Joey Herrera is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Herrera's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Herrera's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Joey Herrera's recent performances
- Herrera has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 performances.
Joey Herrera's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Joey Herrera's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Joey Herrera.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herrera as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.