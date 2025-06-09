PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing 6-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.085-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.207-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.1740.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2650.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.202-0.647

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith has a -0.207 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

