Joe Highsmith betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing 6-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.085
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.207
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.174
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.265
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.202
|-0.647
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith has a -0.207 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
