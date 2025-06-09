Joe Highsmith betting profile: U.S. Open

Highsmith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Highsmith has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.