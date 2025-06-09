PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joakim Lagergren betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joakim Lagergren of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole on day four of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 08, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

    Joakim Lagergren is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lagergren at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Lagergren's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.

    Lagergren's recent results

    Lagergren has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.

    Lagergren's recent performances

    • Lagergren has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lagergren has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lagergren has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lagergren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.190

    Lagergren's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five tournaments, Lagergren has averaged -0.008 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Lagergren's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.857.
    • His recent performance shows a 0.219 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green for his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Lagergren has posted a 0.820 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Lagergren has averaged 0.190 in Strokes Gained: Total for his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lagergren as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

