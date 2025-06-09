Joakim Lagergren betting profile: U.S. Open
Joakim Lagergren of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole on day four of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 08, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Joakim Lagergren is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Lagergren's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.
Lagergren's recent results
Lagergren has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Lagergren's recent performances
- Lagergren has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lagergren has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lagergren has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lagergren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.190
Lagergren's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Lagergren as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.