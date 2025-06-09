Cam Davis betting profile: U.S. Open
Cam Davis of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cam Davis will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. The Australian golfer aims to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.
Davis's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|2023
|MC
|72-79
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.293
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.148
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.122
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.066
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.385
|-0.934
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.148 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the U.S. Open.
