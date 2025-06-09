PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: U.S. Open

Cam Davis of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. The Australian golfer aims to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Davis at the U.S. Open.

    Davis's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-72+9
    2023MC72-79+11

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.2930.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.148-0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.122-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.066-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.385-0.934

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.148 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

