Jinichiro Kozuma betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Jinichiro Kozuma will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his return to the tournament after a previous appearance in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kozuma at the U.S. Open.

    Kozuma's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC76-77+13

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kozuma's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kozuma's recent performances

    • Kozuma has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kozuma has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kozuma has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kozuma's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.100

    Kozuma's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are available for Kozuma at this time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kozuma as of the start of the U.S. Open.

