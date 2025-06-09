Jinichiro Kozuma betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 11, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Jinichiro Kozuma will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his return to the tournament after a previous appearance in 2022.
Kozuma's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-77
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Kozuma's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kozuma's recent performances
- Kozuma has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kozuma has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kozuma has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kozuma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.100
Kozuma's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Kozuma at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kozuma as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.