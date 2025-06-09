Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: U.S. Open
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Vegas's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.227
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.113
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.010
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.241
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.109
|0.724
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.113 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 717 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
