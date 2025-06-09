PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Vegas's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2270.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1130.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0100.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.2410.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1090.724

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.113 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 717 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

