Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: U.S. Open

Vegas has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.

Vegas has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.