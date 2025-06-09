Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open
Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jason Day looks to improve on his recent U.S. Open performances as he tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Day aims to contend against a strong field in one of golf's most prestigious major championships.
Day's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2021
|T38
|72-74-76-72
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Day's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 14-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|162.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19.125
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Day has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.022
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.085
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.195
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.060
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.198
|0.284
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.085 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 716 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.
