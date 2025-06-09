PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jason Day looks to improve on his recent U.S. Open performances as he tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Day aims to contend against a strong field in one of golf's most prestigious major championships.

    Latest odds for Day at the U.S. Open.

    Day's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-77+8
    2023MC73-76+9
    2021T3872-74-76-72+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 14-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT364-66-67-69-22162.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-70-68-70-1419.125

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0220.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.085-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1950.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0600.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1980.284

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.085 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 716 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW