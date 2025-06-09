PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

James Nicholas betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda shakes hands with playing partner James Nicholas on the 18th hole after the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda shakes hands with playing partner James Nicholas on the 18th hole after the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    James Nicholas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Nicholas at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Nicholas's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    James Nicholas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-5--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-69-66-70-17--

    James Nicholas's recent performances

    • Nicholas's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 17-under.
    • Nicholas has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nicholas has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    James Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.050

    James Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Nicholas has averaged -0.063 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Nicholas has posted an average of 0.047 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Nicholas has averaged -0.057 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Nicholas has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Nicholas has averaged -0.050 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

