James Nicholas betting profile: U.S. Open
Hank Lebioda shakes hands with playing partner James Nicholas on the 18th hole after the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
James Nicholas will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Nicholas's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
James Nicholas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-69-66-70
|-17
|--
James Nicholas's recent performances
- Nicholas's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 17-under.
- Nicholas has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nicholas has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James Nicholas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.050
James Nicholas's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Nicholas has averaged -0.063 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Nicholas has posted an average of 0.047 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Nicholas has averaged -0.057 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Nicholas has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Nicholas has averaged -0.050 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
