James Hahn betting profile: U.S. Open

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    James Hahn will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Hahn's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Hahn's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-71+2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT6468-68-69-77-62.489

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0100.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.897-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.175-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6760.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.386-0.221

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sports a -0.897 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average for the season is 299.2 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

