James Hahn betting profile: U.S. Open
James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
James Hahn will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Hahn's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Hahn's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2.489
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 13-under.
- Hahn has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.010
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.897
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.175
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.676
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.386
|-0.221
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sports a -0.897 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average for the season is 299.2 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the U.S. Open.
