1H AGO

Jacques Kruyswijk betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Jacques Kruyswijk will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kruyswijk at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Kruyswijk's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kruyswijk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3166-67-67-74-14--

    Kruyswijk's recent performances

    • Kruyswijk had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 14-under.
    • Kruyswijk has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kruyswijk has averaged 1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kruyswijk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.032

    Kruyswijk's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Kruyswijk has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.397.
    • Kruyswijk's recent performance shows an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
    • On the greens, he has delivered a 0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Kruyswijk has averaged 1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kruyswijk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

