Jackson Koivun betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Jackson Koivun of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jackson Koivun will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This will be Koivun's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Koivun's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Jackson Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
Jackson Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for 48th with a score of 6-over.
- Koivun has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged -1.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.277
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.720
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.538
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.528
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.452
|-1.281
Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun has sported a -0.720 mark.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Koivun's average Driving Distance this season is 301.3 yards.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 56.94% and breaks par 14.58% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.