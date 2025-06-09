Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Last year, Matsuyama finished sixth in this tournament with a score of 2-under.
Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|2023
|T32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|2022
|4
|70-70-72-65
|-3
|2021
|T17
|71-69-70-78
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.010
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.272
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.524
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.179
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.966
|0.334
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.524.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.966 ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
- Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage is 64.44%, ranking 119th on TOUR.
- He averages 300.2 yards in Driving Distance, placing him 97th on TOUR.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 37th on TOUR.
- Matsuyama's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.
