1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Last year, Matsuyama finished sixth in this tournament with a score of 2-under.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the U.S. Open.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024672-66-70-70-2
    2023T3272-69-67-75+3
    2022470-70-72-65-3
    2021T1771-69-70-78+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.010-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.272-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5240.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1790.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9660.334

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.524.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.966 ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
    • Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage is 64.44%, ranking 119th on TOUR.
    • He averages 300.2 yards in Driving Distance, placing him 97th on TOUR.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • Matsuyama's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% ranks 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

