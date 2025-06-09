Harris English betting profile: U.S. Open
Harris English returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. English looks to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
English's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|2023
|T8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|2022
|T61
|73-69-78-77
|+17
|2021
|T4
|68-70-72-73
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- English has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.237
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.004
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.049
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.401
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.593
|0.858
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.004 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- English has accumulated 1,379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the U.S. Open.
