2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. English looks to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for English at the U.S. Open.

    English's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4170-73-74-71+8
    2023T867-66-71-72-4
    2022T6173-69-78-77+17
    2021T468-70-72-73+3

    At the U.S. Open

    • In English's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • English has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2370.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0040.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.049-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4010.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.5930.858

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.004 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 1,379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

