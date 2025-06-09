PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Guido Migliozzi betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Guido Migliozzi of Italy tees off on the 10th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Guido Migliozzi of Italy tees off on the 10th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Guido Migliozzi returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The tournament will take place June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Migliozzi at the U.S. Open.

    Migliozzi's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1472-70-74-66+2

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Migliozzi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3173-75-71-71+6--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--

    Migliozzi's recent performances

    • Migliozzi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
    • Migliozzi has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Migliozzi has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Migliozzi has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.193

    Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Migliozzi has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Migliozzi has posted an average of 0.126 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Migliozzi has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Migliozzi has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Migliozzi has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW