Guido Migliozzi betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Guido Migliozzi of Italy tees off on the 10th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Guido Migliozzi returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The tournament will take place June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Migliozzi's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|72-70-74-66
|+2
At the U.S. Open
- In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Migliozzi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|73-75-71-71
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Migliozzi's recent performances
- Migliozzi's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
- Migliozzi has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.193
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.