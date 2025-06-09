Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open
Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15 in the 2025 edition of this major championship. Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will look to recapture his winning form on this challenging course.
Woodland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|2023
|T49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|2022
|T10
|69-73-69-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.205
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.235
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.418
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.235
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.257
|-0.044
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland is sporting a 0.235 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland is delivering a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.69% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
