PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15 in the 2025 edition of this major championship. Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will look to recapture his winning form on this challenging course.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the U.S. Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-78+10
    2023T4970-68-73-75+6
    2022T1069-73-69-69E
    2021MC74-74+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.205-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.235-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.418-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2350.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.257-0.044

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland is sporting a 0.235 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland is delivering a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.69% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW