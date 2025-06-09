PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frederic Lacroix of France plays his 2nd shot on the 18th on day four of the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on May 11, 2025 in Antalya, Turkey. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Frederic LaCroix will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for LaCroix at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is LaCroix's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    LaCroix's recent performances

    • No recent performance data available for LaCroix.

    LaCroix's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    LaCroix's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings data available for LaCroix.

    All stats in this article are accurate for LaCroix as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

