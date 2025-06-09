Erik van Rooyen betting profile: U.S. Open
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. The South African will look to improve on his past performances in this challenging major tournament.
van Rooyen's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|MC
|78-72
|+10
|2021
|T23
|70-74-76-70
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.255
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.144
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.024
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.055
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.320
|0.933
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 ranks 45th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 24.11% ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.38% places him 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the U.S. Open.
