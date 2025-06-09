PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. The South African will look to improve on his past performances in this challenging major tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the U.S. Open.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-72+8
    2022MC78-72+10
    2021T2370-74-76-70+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-67-70-65-1477.500

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2550.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1440.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0240.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0550.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3200.933

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 ranks 45th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
    • van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 24.11% ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.38% places him 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW