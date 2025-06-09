Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open
Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Eric Cole will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Cole looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.
Cole's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|T39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.324
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.158
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.135
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.071
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.041
|-0.002
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.158 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the U.S. Open.
