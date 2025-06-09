Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open

Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.158 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.