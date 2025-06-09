PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Cole looks to improve on his previous performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Cole at the U.S. Open.

    Cole's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+6
    2023T3969-70-71-74+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.324-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1580.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1350.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0710.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.041-0.002

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.158 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole is delivering a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

