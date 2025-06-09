Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez betting profile: U.S. Open

In his past five tournaments, Gonzalez Ramirez has averaged -0.364 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.077 over his last five starts.

Gonzalez Ramirez has shown some strength around the green, with a 0.178 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his recent performances.

On the greens, he has struggled somewhat with a -0.134 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.