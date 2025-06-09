Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez betting profile: U.S. Open
Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Gonzalez Ramirez's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|DQ
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T74
|73-68-72-71
|+4
|--
Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's recent performances
- Gonzalez Ramirez had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez Ramirez has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.395
Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Gonzalez Ramirez has averaged -0.364 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.077 over his last five starts.
- Gonzalez Ramirez has shown some strength around the green, with a 0.178 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his recent performances.
- On the greens, he has struggled somewhat with a -0.134 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Gonzalez Ramirez's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.395 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez Ramirez as of the start of the U.S. Open.
