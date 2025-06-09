PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gonzalez Ramirez at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Gonzalez Ramirez's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipDQ73-71E--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT7473-68-72-71+4--

    Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's recent performances

    • Gonzalez Ramirez had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez Ramirez has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.395

    Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Gonzalez Ramirez has averaged -0.364 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.077 over his last five starts.
    • Gonzalez Ramirez has shown some strength around the green, with a 0.178 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his recent performances.
    • On the greens, he has struggled somewhat with a -0.134 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Gonzalez Ramirez's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.395 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement across all aspects of his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez Ramirez as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

