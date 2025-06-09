Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open
Emiliano Grillo returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament runs from June 12-15, with Grillo looking to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.
Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.059
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.381
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.481
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.134
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.092
|0.995
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.381 (34th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Grillo ranks 85th on TOUR with 65.67%.
- His average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 106th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
- Grillo has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.
