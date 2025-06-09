PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament runs from June 12-15, with Grillo looking to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the U.S. Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4170-72-73-73+8
    2023MC74-71+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.059-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3811.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.481-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.134-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0920.995

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.381 (34th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Grillo ranks 85th on TOUR with 65.67%.
    • His average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 106th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
    • Grillo has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

