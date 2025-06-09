PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Edoardo Molinari betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Edoardo Molinari of Italy tees off on the second hole on day one of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

    Edoardo Molinari returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Molinari will be looking to improve upon his performance from the previous year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the U.S. Open.

    Molinari's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-77+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-5--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -2.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.123

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his last five starts, Molinari has averaged -0.239 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Molinari has posted an average of -0.429 over his last five tournaments.
    • Molinari's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.316 for his past five events.
    • On the greens, Molinari has struggled with a -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Molinari's Strokes Gained: Total average is -2.123 for his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

