Edoardo Molinari betting profile: U.S. Open

Edoardo Molinari returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Molinari will be looking to improve upon his performance from the previous year's tournament.
Molinari's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-77
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
- Molinari has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -2.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.123
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his last five starts, Molinari has averaged -0.239 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Molinari has posted an average of -0.429 over his last five tournaments.
- Molinari's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.316 for his past five events.
- On the greens, Molinari has struggled with a -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Molinari's Strokes Gained: Total average is -2.123 for his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.