Dustin Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on while playing the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Dustin Johnson returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Johnson will be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the U.S. Open.

    Johnson's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+9
    2023T1064-70-71-72-3
    2022T2468-73-71-72+4
    2021T673-70-72-70+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-76+12--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3174-69-72-75+6--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT4373-68-71-66-6--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC78-79+13--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0010.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.339-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.384-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.689-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.413-0.607

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson's average Driving Distance is 311.6 yards this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Johnson is hitting 62.50% of greens this season.
    • On the greens, Johnson has a Putts Per Round average of 32.75 this season.
    • Johnson is breaking par 12.50% of the time this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

